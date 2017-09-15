Real Estate Rumors: Chetrit, LoanCore Capital, Brennan

Law360, Minneapolis (September 15, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT) -- The Chetrit Group has scored $170 million in construction financing from Bank of the Ozarks and two other lenders for a hotel and retail project in New York, according to a report on Friday from Commercial Observer. The loan is for 255 W. 34th St., where Chetrit is planning to build a 33-story, 300-room hotel with ground- and second-floor retail space, Commercial Observer said. Melody Capital Partners and Arbor Commercial Mortgage were also part of the lender group, according to the report.



LoanCore Capital Credit REIT...

To view the full article, register now.