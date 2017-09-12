When Plaintiffs Sue Over Products They Did Not Purchase
Some courts have analyzed the issue as a matter of Article III or statutory standing, while other courts view it as a typicality issue under F.R.C.P. 23. Indeed, the U.S. Supreme Court has noted that "there is tension in [its] prior cases" regarding whether differences among class members "is a matter of Article III standing at all...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login