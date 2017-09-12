When Plaintiffs Sue Over Products They Did Not Purchase

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT) -- The question of whether, and under what circumstances, a plaintiff can represent a class as to products he or she did not purchase remains a vexing one for courts.



Some courts have analyzed the issue as a matter of Article III or statutory standing, while other courts view it as a typicality issue under F.R.C.P. 23. Indeed, the U.S. Supreme Court has noted that "there is tension in [its] prior cases" regarding whether differences among class members "is a matter of Article III standing at all...

