Expert Analysis

When Plaintiffs Sue Over Products They Did Not Purchase

By Francis Citera September 12, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT

Law360, New York (September 12, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT) -- The question of whether, and under what circumstances, a plaintiff can represent a class as to products he or she did not purchase remains a vexing one for courts.

Some courts have analyzed the issue as a matter of Article III or statutory standing, while other courts view it as a typicality issue under F.R.C.P. 23. Indeed, the U.S. Supreme Court has noted that "there is tension in [its] prior cases" regarding whether differences among class members "is a matter of Article III standing at all...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular