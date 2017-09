Grubhub Manager At Wage Trial Questions Driver's Clock-Ins

Law360, San Francisco (September 12, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Grubhub manager said the former driver suing the company for misclassifying him as an independent contractor might have gamed its clocking-in system, noting during a California federal bench trial Tuesday that the driver had electronically checked in for some shifts minutes before they ended without making a single delivery.



Grubhub designated “blocks” of time for drivers, during which they were guaranteed a certain pay to be on-call for deliveries. This so-called “true-up” rate has been touted by plaintiff Raef Lawson as evidence of hourly pay...

