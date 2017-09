Ex-SEC Atty Gets 9 Months For Stealing From Web Sales Co.

Law360, Los Angeles (September 13, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A former lawyer for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and real estate investor was sentenced Tuesday to nine months in jail after he was convicted in California federal court for fraud and tax charges for skimming $300,000 from an internet sales company.



Prominent Manhattan Beach, California, lawyer James Miller had been co-managing partner at the company, MWRC Internet Sales LLC, when he started cutting himself checks to cover personal expenses and debts, prosecutors said. He was convicted in June on five felony counts of wire...

