GM Trust Says Ditching $15M Defect Settlement Was Best Path

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A General Motors bankruptcy trust handling creditor claims on Tuesday defended its last minute decision to back out of a $15 million settlement with car purchasers and accident victims over alleged vehicle defects, saying it made more sense to accept GM’s offer to pay defense litigation costs.



A thorny dispute has taken shape in a New York bankruptcy court, pitting millions of people with economic loss or personal injury claims stemming from alleged GM vehicle defects against the manufacturer and a bankruptcy trust set up to...

To view the full article, register now.