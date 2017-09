City Tech Officers Say FCC Plans Hurt Internet Expansion

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The chief technology officers of six major U.S. cities have told the Federal Communications Commission that two broadband infrastructure proposals before the agency have risked hundreds of millions of dollars in potential investments and jeopardized the effective deployment of advanced networks.



The information and tech officers from San Francisco, New York, Seattle, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Austin, Texas, said that the two proceedings seek to permit incumbent telecommunications providers access to both public and private property at rates that fall below market full cost and fail...

