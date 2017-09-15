Analysis

What To Watch With EU-US Privacy Shield Under Microscope

By Allison Grande

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT) -- European Union and U.S. policymakers are set on Monday to begin their first review of the fledgling Privacy Shield pact that allows data to flow between the regions, and experts say how policymakers deal with thorny issues such as how the pact is being policed and concerns over U.S. surveillance will determine whether thousands of multinationals get the legal certainty for which they have long been clamoring.

Since the Privacy Shield data transfer pact was approved last July, nearly 2,500 companies including Google Inc., Facebook Inc....
