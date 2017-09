Calif. County Questions Tribe's Roots In Casino Spat

Law360, Washington (September 15, 2017, 2:47 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit hearing turned into an anthropological studies course of sorts Friday as California’s Butte County sought to convince the appeals court that today’s Mechoopda Indian Tribe has no historical connection to land taken into trust for the tribe’s planned casino, the latest in a legal challenge to the gaming facility.



Counsel for Butte County, which lies along the Sierra Nevada in the north-central part of the state, pointed to numerous historical records that it claims prove that the tribe did not have a presence...

To view the full article, register now.