Chicago, LA, NYC Oppose Travel Ban At Supreme Court

Law360, New York (September 15, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Some of the country’s biggest cities and their public officials have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the Trump administration’s travel ban for nationals of six predominantly Muslim countries, calling the ban “as misguided as it is unconstitutional.”



New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia, along with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the National League of Cities, argue in their Sept. 8 brief that the revised version of the ban violates the Establishment Clause of the U.S. Constitution and would cost the...

To view the full article, register now.