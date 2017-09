9th Circ. OKs $75M Settlement In MGM CityCenter Suit

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday signed off on MGM Resorts International's $75 million settlement of a shareholder suit accusing the company of misleading investors about issues with its $9 billion CityCenter development, rejecting an objection that class notice was inadequate and a 25 percent award of attorneys' fees was unreasonable.



The three-member appellate panel in its unanimous and unpublished ruling said that while objector Nickolas Kacprowski had standing to appeal the settlement approval, claims administrator Gilardi & Co. LLC’s “extensive” notice efforts were satisfactory and the...

To view the full article, register now.