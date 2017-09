REIT Had Reasons Not To Pursue Investor Claims, Judge Told

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT) -- Resource Capital Corp. asked a New York federal court Friday to toss a handful of derivative suits alleging the real estate investment trust misled investors over a failed $40 million Puerto Rican loan portfolio, saying the investors haven’t cleared the legal hurdle necessary to bring derivative litigation in the first place.



In a motion to dismiss filed Friday, Maryland-based Resource Capital says the shareholders’ suits should be shut down because the REIT had good reasons to deny the shareholders' requests that it pursue the claims itself....

To view the full article, register now.