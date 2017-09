Calif. Court Nixes Suit Over Failed Tribal Casino Project

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court on Friday overturned a $30 million award to a gaming developer in its suit over two agreements for the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians' failed casino project, ruling a lower court lacked jurisdiction over the suit because it was preempted by the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.



The Shingle Springs tribe had asked the court to reverse a California Superior Court ruling in favor of Sharp Image Gaming Inc., arguing the lower court wrongly failed to determine whether a 1997 equipment lease...

