Jurors Hear Secretly Recorded Spat At NY Atty's Fraud Trial

Law360, San Francisco (September 18, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT) -- California federal jurors were treated Monday to profanity-laden recordings secretly made by a contractor while he confronted New York attorney Joel Zweig about forging his name on a lease agreement and an affidavit, as the lawyer's trial on fraud and perjury charges continued into its second week.



The criminal case stems from underlying litigation in which Pet Food Express Ltd. claimed pet food company Royal Canin Inc. had breached its contract with the chain and owed it $20 million, or 5 percent of all potential sales...

