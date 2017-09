Chipotle Worker Says Overtime Suit Didn't Flout Texas Court

Law360, Dallas (September 18, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. worker who filed a putative class action in New Jersey seeking overtime pay under an enjoined U.S. Department of Labor overtime rule change urged a Texas federal judge on Monday not to hold her and her counsel in contempt over the suit.



Carmen Alvarez filed suit in the District of New Jersey in June alleging managerial apprentices at Chipotle were misclassified as exempt from overtime pay under a DOL rule that would have raised the salary threshold for white collar workers...

