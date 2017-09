Racer Blames Manager For Weather Fibs At $2B Fraud Trial

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Talk of the weather returned Tuesday to the Manhattan payday loan fraud trial of racer Scott Tucker and lawyer Timothy Muir, with Tucker’s defense team blaming a former manager for meteorological fibs that tricked callers into thinking the Kansas-based lending operation was on faraway tribal lands.



Tucker and Muir, on trial before U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, faced off with cooperating witness Crystal Grote, who admitted last month that she lied to the Federal Trade Commission as it investigated their massive dunning business and is...

