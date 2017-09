Financier Named In 'Frivolous' Fox News Suit Seeks Sanctions

Law360, Washington (September 20, 2017, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A wealthy Trump supporter accused of pushing a bogus murder conspiracy story on Fox News asked a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday to impose sanctions against a private investigator at the center of the dispute and his attorney for filing a frivolous lawsuit.



Texas financier Ed Butowsky asked for sanctions granting him costs and attorneys’ fees, saying the defamation suit brought by Fox News contributor Rod Wheeler against himself, the network and one of its journalists, is a cynical stunt aimed at garnering media attention and pressuring...

