UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The last week has seen Deutsche Bank sue a British law firm, a new insolvency filing by a Lehman creditor against the defunct bank's trustees and a dispute between an insurance-backed guarantee underwriter and a Lloyd's broker.



Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K.



Financial Services



Deutsche Bank AG v. Blake Morgan LLP



Deutsche Bank filed a claim against solicitors and barristers in the Chancery Division on Sept. 14 against Blake Morgan, a commercial law firm based in southern England and...

To view the full article, register now.