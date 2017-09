BofA Loses Bid To Drop Class Allegations In Loan Suit

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has denied Bank of America’s bid to strike class allegations from a suit accusing the bank and its contractors of working together to deny loan modifications to eligible homeowners under the Home Affordable Modification Program.



U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer said that Bank of America NA hadn’t established that the homeowners had no shot at class certification, finding that the homeowners may yet be able to group themselves in ways that allow for class treatment.



“While individualized differences may prevent certification...

