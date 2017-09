Menendez Friend's Atty Threatened Fed. Agency, Witness Says

Law360, Newark (September 25, 2017, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A lawyer for a Florida ophthalmologist was referring to Sen. Bob Menendez when he told U.S. Department of Commerce officials that the physician's “politically influential friends” could cause problems for the agency if the physician felt he was not being served well, a department official said Monday at the doctor and senator's bribery trial.



Scott Smith testified that Elio Muller, an attorney representing eye doctor Salomon Melgen, issued that threat at a Feb. 1, 2012, meeting, during which he asked that the agency help resolve a...

