Bombardier Hit With US Tariffs On Jets In Boeing Trade Spat

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce slapped Canada's Bombardier Inc. with countervailing duties on its new line of C-Series commercial jets, siding with American titan Boeing Co. in a closely watched trade dispute, according to a decision unveiled late Tuesday.



The department issued a preliminary decision in the countervailing duty portion of an investigation Commerce launched in May in response to Boeing’s complaints that Bombardier received subsidies from the Canadian government that helped the company gain a leg up in the U.S. market by selling new aircraft...

To view the full article, register now.