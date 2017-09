Foley & Lardner Faces DQ Bid In IP Suit Against Patent Atty

Law360, San Francisco (September 27, 2017, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Slot machine game maker High 5 Games urged a New Jersey federal judge Tuesday to disqualify Foley & Lardner LLP from representing a former in-house patent attorney who allegedly stole H5G’s trade secrets, arguing that Foley & Lardner has accused its own client of committing perjury and can’t represent him.



Former H5G general counsel Daniel Marks has sworn twice since 2010 before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that he didn’t have any material information regarding the patentability of H5G’s “super stacks” slot machine invention....

