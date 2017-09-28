Expert Analysis

Between Counsel And Class Members, Silence Is Golden

By Thomas Dickerson September 28, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT) -- A simple and reasonable ethical rule is to prohibit all communications with members of a class, both pre- and post- certification, by plaintiffs' and defendants’ counsel unless approved by the court. Such a rule promotes the integrity of the class action device and assists the court in fulfilling its fiduciary duty to protect the members of a proposed or certified class action (Dickerson, Class Actions: The Law of 50 States, Section 4.06, Law Journal Press (2017)).

A recent decision by federal judge Edward M. Chen in...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular