Racer Used Payday Loan Dough To Buy 6 Ferraris, Jury Hears

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors seeking to convict racer Scott Tucker and attorney Timothy Muir on charges of running a $2 billion criminal payday lending empire dug into the pair's finances Thursday, showing a Manhattan jury how Tucker bought six Ferrari and four Porsche race cars for his high-speed endeavors.



Tucker's penchant for high living — his fleet of fast cars was paired with the purchase of an $8 million, six-bedroom Aspen, Colorado, getaway in 2009 — was on display as the government rested its case to close out...

