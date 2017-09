11 States Tell DC Circ Its HFC Decision Will Hurt Them

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 1:28 PM EDT) -- A coalition of 11 largely left-leaning states told the D.C. Circuit that its determination that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does not have the authority under the Clean Air Act to force companies that use hydrofluorocarbons to switch to an alternative will harm them and should be revisited.



The states, led by California, asked for permission to file their brief and attached their motion for a rehearing focusing on the alleged negative impact of the August split decision on climate change and state regulatory efforts. The petition...

