NY Real Estate Broker’s Suit Against Airbnb Gets Tossed

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday dismissed real estate brokerage Parker Madison Partners' proposed class action against Airbnb Inc. alleging the home-sharing site operates illegally as a real estate broker in the state, ruling the brokerage can’t sue because it didn’t show actual injury.



U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick granted Airbnb’s motion to dismiss New York-based Parker Madison Partners’ amended complaint for lack of Article III standing, writing in an opinion that the brokerage and the proposed class failed to state a claim that...

To view the full article, register now.