Escobar Wrecks $663M Guardrail FCA Judgment At 5th Circ.

Law360, Los Angeles (September 29, 2017, 10:52 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday overturned a $663 million judgment against Trinity Industries Inc. in an FCA suit over allegedly defective highway guardrails, finding that a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Escobar undermined the whistleblower’s case because the government — the purported victim — kept paying the claims.



Citing a June 2016 high court ruling in Universal Health Services v. Escobar that laid out a broader standard for materiality in False Claims Act suits, the Fifth Circuit found that even after hearing all the evidence...

