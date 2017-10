Arent Fox Snags Former US Attorney Who Prosecuted Shkreli

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Arent Fox LLP said Monday it has beefed up its New York office with the addition of a former Brooklyn U.S. attorney whose work has included prosecuting Martin Shkreli, overseeing the extradition of drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, and obtaining indictments of nearly 30 FIFA officials.



Robert L. Capers, who was the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York until this past March, will co-lead Arent Fox’s government enforcement and white collar practice as a partner, and will join the firm’s business compliance...

