High Court Rejects Petitions For Several Immigration Cases

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said no to a number of immigration-related petitions that had been waiting for it over the summer, including a challenge by a conservative legal advocacy group to California providing tuition and financial aid to students not authorized to be in the U.S.



The high court declined to review Judicial Watch’s petition that alleged that the University of California’s decision to provide $27.1 million in state funds for tuition and other financial aid to the students undermined federal immigration law, along...

