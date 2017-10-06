Real Estate Rumors: New York REIT, Optima, Lennar

By Andrew McIntyre

Law360, Minneapolis (October 6, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT) -- New York REIT is close to reaching a deal to sell multiple Garment District buildings in Manhattan to Brickman for $155 million, according to a report Friday from The Real Deal that cited sources with knowledge of the matter. The real estate investment trust is close to selling 256 W. 38th St. and 229 W. 36th St., which it bought in late 2012 for a combined $113.5 million, according to the report. The West 38th property has 118,200 square feet, while the West 36th building has...
