Waymo-Uber Trade Secret Trial Delayed As Judge Blasts Attys

Law360, San Francisco (October 3, 2017, 7:48 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday granted Waymo’s request to delay the trial in its trade secret suit against Uber until December due to Uber’s slow document production, but not before lashing out at counsel on both sides, saying he "cannot trust what they say.”



Waymo asked to delay the trial by two months after the Federal Circuit agreed the company could view a due diligence report prepared for Uber Technologies Inc. in March 2016. The report examined OttoMotto, a self-driving car company founded by...

