Feds Aim To Pause Soccer TV Rights Bribery Suit

Law360, Miami (October 3, 2017, 10:56 PM EDT) -- The federal government asked a Florida federal judge Monday to stay discovery in a television channel’s bribery lawsuit over broadcast rights awarded to units of 21st Century Fox Inc. for South American soccer tournaments until a criminal trial involving some of the defendants is completed.



Federal prosecutors say various public interests warrant pausing the Miami-based civil case brought jointly by GolTV and Global Sports Partners LLP until after they try their criminal case against Juan Angel Napout. Napout, an ex-FIFA vice president and former head of...

