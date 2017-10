Bank Of America Fights Class Cert. In Rigged-Appraisal Case

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Bank of America Corp. urged a California federal judge Monday not to recognize a proposed class of borrowers who accuse BofA and Countrywide Financial Corp. of making them use a crooked home appraisal company, saying the alleged wrongdoing varies too widely for a class action to be appropriate.



The bank, which snapped up Countrywide and its appraisal subsidiary LandSafe Inc. during the financial crisis in 2008, asserted that there are too many problems with the proposed class and its representatives for the consolidated cases to move...

To view the full article, register now.