Fraudster Wants Verdict Nixed Over Prosecutor’s Closing

Law360, Boston (October 3, 2017, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal prosecutor’s fiery closing argument that assailed an alleged government contracts scammer’s inability to “stand in front of” a jury robbed that man of his right to a fair trial and warrants tossing his convictions, the man told the First Circuit on Tuesday.



David Gorski, a Chelmsford, Massachusetts, man who was found guilty of a large-scale fraud in June 2016 for pretending that his company was owned by an elderly Korean War veteran to get preference for more than $100 million in construction contracts,...

