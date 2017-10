Dish Network Can't Duck $61M Treble Damages In TCPA Row

Law360, San Francisco (October 4, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge refused on Tuesday to set aside or reduce a $61 million judgment against Dish Network LLC for violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, finding that Dish had waived its right to assert the suit was precluded by another, similar case, and the court got it right when it tripled the damages.



U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles denied Dish’s motion for judgment as a matter of law, finding that Dish had “consistently” taken the position that the issues in this case...

