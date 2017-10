Feds Oppose Time Warner Appeal Of TCPA's Constitutionality

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors intervened Tuesday in a suit against Time Warner Cable Inc. in New York federal court over allegedly unsolicited phone calls, arguing that the communications giant hasn’t met the high standard to challenge the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's constitutionality at the Second Circuit.



Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim also urged the court to stay Time Warner’s interlocutory appeal of a district judge's ruling on various motions for judgment pending the outcome of the D.C. Circuit’s review of...

