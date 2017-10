Magic Mountain Workers Cling To Cert. Bid In Wage Row

Law360, Los Angeles (October 4, 2017, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A California judge issued a tentative decision Wednesday refusing to certify eight subclasses of Six Flag Magic Mountain workers alleging a litany of labor law violations, but suggesting she would still consider certifying several subclasses on various pay claims.



Saying she had “some good news for everybody, and some bad news for everybody,” Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ann I. Jones issued a tentative ruling to deny most of a class certification motion brought by four former Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor workers over labor law...

