GCs Hesitant To Share Cyberthreat Info, DHS Official Says

Law360, Washington (October 4, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT) -- As important as sharing information between industry and government is to combat cyberthreats, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security continues to encounter corporate general counsels more eager to receive threat data from the government than they are to share their own, a senior DHS cyber official said Wednesday.



DHS saw a huge push from companies to sign up to receive information when it rolled out its “Automated Indicator Sharing,” or AIS, program last year to share near-real-time data between government and industry on the unique fingerprints...

