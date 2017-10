Showtime Wants McGregor-Mayweather Streaming Suits In NY

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Showtime Networks Inc. on Tuesday asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to select New York as the venue for the consolidation of lawsuits over the live streaming and promotion of an August boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.



Showtime argued that the eight lawsuits should be combined in the Southern District of New York because their claims are generally similar to each other, even though some of the lawsuits name entirely different defendants, including Ultimate Fighting Championship parent company Zuffa LLC....

