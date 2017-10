Leak Suspect Seeks Classified Docs To Support Defense

Law360, Washington (October 4, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A former government contractor accused of leaking classified information to a media outlet urged a Georgia federal judge Tuesday to deny any government requests to withhold classified materials from discovery in her upcoming trial, saying the documents could undercut claims that her alleged actions compromised national security.



Former Pluribus International Corp. employee Reality Leigh Winner said classified documents she plans to seek through discovery may show whether information she is accused of sharing with a media outlet was "closely held" by the government, and could indicate...

