Retired US Colonel Faces Volley Of New Haiti Bribe Charges

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A retired U.S. Army colonel who was charged earlier this year with violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by conspiring to arrange bribes to Haitian officials so that they would approve a $84 million port development project was hit with new charges in Massachusetts federal court Wednesday.



Maryland resident Joseph Baptiste, who has been stripped of his passport while out on bail, was indicted by a grand jury on new charges of conspiracy to launder money and violating the federal Travel Act. The development comes about a month...

