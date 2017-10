JPML Rebuffs Blue Spike’s Bid To Centralize 9 IP Lawsuits

Law360, San Jose (October 4, 2017, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation rejected efforts by technology company Blue Spike LLC to centralize in Texas nine patent lawsuits, saying Wednesday it wasn’t persuaded there was enough commonality in the cases to make centralization beneficial or necessary.



The seven-judge multidistrict litigation panel said while the actions against companies like Barnes & Noble, Juniper Networks, Toshiba and Roku involve some common facts surrounding the alleged infringement of 34 Blue Spike patents in total, that wasn’t enough to conduct pretrial proceedings together in the same...

