Iran-Linked Charity Must Hand NYC Office Tower To Feds

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge granted a judgment handing more than $1 billion in real estate and cash from an Iranian-linked charity to the U.S. government for sanctions violations on Wednesday, the same day the last of the private plaintiffs in the case agreed to a settlement with the government.



District Court Judge Katherine B. Forrest issued the order authorizing the government to seize property co-owned by the Alavi Foundation — including a $500 million, 38-story office tower at 650 Fifth Avenue in New York City...

To view the full article, register now.