ICC Tribunal Orders Greece To Pay Shipbuilder €200M

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 2:27 PM EDT) -- An International Chamber of Commerce tribunal has ordered Greece to pay more than €200 million to a shipbuilding company following a dispute stemming from the government's alleged improper actions related to an Athens-area shipyard, according to a Thursday statement.



The exact nature of the Privinvest Group's dispute with Greece, also known as the Hellenic Republic, at the ICC is unclear, other than that the group claimed Greece's alleged improper actions contributed to destroying its shipyard and that it was forced to "suffer slander" from certain Greek...

