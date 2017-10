Judge Dismisses ERISA Suit Against L-3 Execs

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday tossed a proposed class action that accuses two of L-3 Communications Corp.’s top executives of breaching their fiduciary duty to participants in the company’s retirement savings plan, finding that the complaint didn’t fix a flaw that previously sunk securities fraud claims against the executives.



Former L-3 employee John Price’s suit against L-3 CEO Michael Strianese and Chief Financial Officer Ralph D’Ambrosio stems from the same accounting fraud that prompted investors to sue L-3 and the executives after it was...

