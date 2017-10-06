Deals Rumor Mill: Summit Materials, Penn National, Excelitas

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT) -- U.S. construction materials company Summit Materials has offered to buy rival Ash Grove Cement for $3.8 billion, according to a Friday report from Reuters. The move is aimed at usurping a previous bid made by Ireland’s CRH PLC, the report noted, which was worth $3.5 billion. Ash Grove on Friday confirmed it had received a new bid valuing the business at between $3.7 billion and $3.8 billion, but did not name the suitor.



Penn National Gaming Inc. and fellow casino operator Pinnacle Entertainment Inc. have held...

