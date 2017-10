IBM Can't Exit FCA Suit Over Emergency Response Program

Law360, Chicago (October 6, 2017, 5:19 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge ruled Friday that IBM Corp. can’t escape a whistleblower suit over $50 million in allegedly false claims for federal grant funds meant for an emergency response project, saying there is enough evidence for a jury to ponder the majority of the suit’s charges.



In his ruling on IBM’s motion for summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin largely rejected the company’s efforts to dodge relator Michael McGee’s False Claims Act suit over a Cook County, Illinois, program to install mobile telecommunications platforms...

