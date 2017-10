DOI, Calif. Tribe Urge End To Group's Anti-Casino Suit

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior and a California tribe have doubled down on quick-win requests in litigation challenging an off-reservation casino, telling a federal court that taking an advocacy group’s view would essentially eviscerate the department’s authority to issue procedures allowing gambling when a state refuses to negotiate.



The agency and the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians offered reply briefs on Friday in further support of their summary judgment bids and in opposition to a quick win request by individual citizens and community groups...

