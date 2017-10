Fiat, Bosch Want Claims Of Evading Emissions Tests Nixed

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler and Bosch both recently pushed to dismiss the suit brought by drivers in a multidistrict litigation in California alleging that certain diesel engines in their cars had hidden software to skirt emissions testing, saying that the consumers are trying to cash in on a regulatory dispute.



FCA US LLC and parts supplier Robert Bosch GmbH on Oct. 6 filed motions to dismiss arguments from the drivers, saying they are trying to turn an alleged violation of environmental regulations into a suit seeking damages for supposed...

