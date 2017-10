GM, Driver Settle Ahead Of Bellwether Ignition Trial

Law360, New York (October 11, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday said that the driver in an upcoming bellwether trial over ignition switches that allegedly caused cars to lose power without warning has reached a confidential settlement with General Motors LLC.



U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said that the attorneys for both parties have informed him that they’ve reached a confidential settlement designed to resolve all of Mary Scruggs claims in her suit stemming from a 2013 accident. Her trial was to be one of six planned "phase two" bellwethers...

