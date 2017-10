House Passes $36.5B Disaster Aid Bill

Law360, Washington (October 12, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a $36.5 billion hurricane and wildfire relief bill, sending a measure to the Senate that includes aid to California, Florida, Puerto Rico, Texas and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



The bill passed Thursday on a vote of 353-69 and includes $18.7 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, $576.5 million to recover from wildfires that have ravaged the Pacific coast and $16 billion for debt relief for the National Flood Insurance Program. Backers of the package, including Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen,...

